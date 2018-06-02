Sex offender accused of stripping naked inside Houston-area stores arrested in Tulsa

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of stripping naked at local stores arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (KTRK)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
A former physician accused of exposing himself at stores across the Houston area has been arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, officials said.

Steven Brazeal, 56, will face extradition to Texas for charges in Montgomery County.


Deputies say Brazeal took his clothes off inside the Club Monaco clothing store on May 17.

He's also accused of exposing himself at Posh, a nail salon in The Woodlands. He allegedly took off his clothes and ran outside and into the neighboring business, according to employees.

Brazeal, a native of Tulsa, is a registered lifetime sex-offender. His medical license was revoked in 2006 for "unprofessional, dishonorable or unethical conduct; conviction of a felony, conviction of any offense under state or federal drug laws, or conviction of any offense involving moral turpitude," according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

RELATED: Sex offender wanted after allegedly stripping naked repeatedly in stores across the Houston area
EMBED More News Videos

Sex offender wanted after allegedly stripping naked repeatedly in stores across the Houston area

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimenaked in publicThe Woodlands
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News