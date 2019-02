A Houston man isn't accused of just dumpster diving. He allegedly stole the whole dumpster.It wasn't even just one. Denairius Robinson is suspected of taking at least 82 dumpsters over the past three years.He allegedly picked them up from work sites or offices, and took them to a property on Richey Road.One of the dumpster owners called police after installing GPS sensors to track where the stolen dumpsters were going.The dumpsters were worth over $375,000.