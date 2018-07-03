EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3699224" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A felony suspect has been arrested after a short, high-speed chase on the Gulf Freeway.

A man wanted for stealing $85,000 worth of fireworks from a trailer in Cypress is in custody after leading deputy constables on a chase.Matthew Smith was arrested Tuesday after a chase that lasted nearly 15 minutes on the Gulf Freeway.Deputy constables say they believe Smith is the person who was caught on surveillance video stealing fireworks from Sequinder Sing's trailer at a Cypress gas station."I was totally lost. We were already ready to open the shop and everything was gone," Sing said.Sing says he had to return to a Dallas wholesaler and purchase everything again, including the container that held the fireworks.According to authorities, deputies had already been tracking Smith since Friday.The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office said deputy constables spotted him on Tuesday at I-45 and the North Belt through downtown before trying to pull Smith over on the southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway at Griggs.When the suspect refused to stop, a brief chase followed. The pursuit ended when the suspect struck at least one car and a guardrail near the South Loop.Smith was checked out at the scene, just a few exits away from Hobby Airport.Sing says he is glad Smith won't be free on Independence Day, but on the other hand, "we're in a big loss that doesn't bring our money back or our fireworks back."Smith was booked in the Harris County Jail on felony charges.