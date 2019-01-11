HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston authorities will be discussing the details in the case of a man accused of stalking.
Robin Chiswell, 61, has been charged with felony stalking in the 184th court.
According to HPD, Chiswell is suspected in multiple stalking cases, some involving high-profile Houstonians.
Authorities will hold a press conference at around 2 p.m. with more information on the case.
They also ask that any additional victims come forward.
