Houston authorities will be discussing the details in the case of a man accused of stalking.Robin Chiswell, 61, has been charged with felony stalking in the 184th court.According to HPD, Chiswell is suspected in multiple stalking cases, some involving high-profile Houstonians.Authorities will hold a press conference at around 2 p.m. with more information on the case.They also ask that any additional victims come forward.