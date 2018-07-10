WOMAN SHOT

Suspect accused of injuring Katy mother of 2 in drive-by shooting in custody

Suspect accused of injuring Katy mother of 2 in drive-by shooting in custody

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A man accused of a drive-by shooting that injured a woman near a Katy car wash has been taken into custody.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Nicholas Dagostino seriously wounded the mother of two when gunfire erupted on July 10.

Deputies previously released images of a vehicle they say was involved in the shooting at 910 S. Mason Road.

The woman says she was driving down Mason Rd. when the Ford Explorer SUV drove next to her. She heard a loud pop and noticed her windshield was shattered.

The victim, who was headed to the car wash, made it to her destination and then called for help.

The woman was hit by a single bullet. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.


The woman's husband told Eyewitness News his wife was shot through the upper arm with the bullet stopping only a few millimeters from her heart.

The victim still has the bullet lodged in her chest. Doctors are expected to remove it in another few months.

Katy mom says surviving drive-by shooting was a 'miracle'
Days after nearly being killed on her way to a car wash, a Katy mother talked about the near-death experience.

