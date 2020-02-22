Man accused of raping 86-year-old after breaking into her home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 53-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted an elderly woman in her Spring Branch area home.

Jack Carlin reportedly broke into the home of an 86-year-old grandmother who was home recovering after she had just fallen on her hip the day before.

The grandmother said Carlin sexually assaulted her, hit her multiple times and then threw her down. He refused to leave after reportedly telling her that he was going to stay for as long as he wanted to.

The victim's granddaughter and her husband called 911 and made their way to the home where they discovered the patio door was broken.

Officers arrived and tried to remove Carlin, but ended up having to release a K9 into the house to find him.

One neighbor said they saw parts of the incident, but, the suspect looked like he was dealing with mental issues at the time.

Carlin is charged with two counts of burglary with the intent to commit another felony and aggravated sexual assault of elderly.
