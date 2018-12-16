At 430am, @HCSOTexas responded to an in-Progress call at 12119 Rockharbor Ln. A male, possibly intoxicated, began pouring gasoline & setting home on fire. His wife & 2 small kids were in the home, but exited safely. Deputies arrived & detained male. @hcfmo is at scene #hounews pic.twitter.com/g0MVUdTWRW — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 16, 2018

Authorities say a man possibly intoxicated when he reportedly set his house on fire with his family inside.

A man has been detained after authorities say he set his home on fire while his wife and two children were inside.At around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call at the 12100 block of Rockharbor Lane in northwest Harris County.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted out that the incident began when a possibly intoxicated man started an ignitable liquid around the kitchen area.Authorities say the man's wife and two kids were inside but got out safely.Sheriff Gonzalez says the man was detained when deputies arrived at the scene.