Deputies detain man accused of setting home on fire with wife and kids inside in NW Harris Co.

Investigators say the man reportedly started pouring an ignitable liquid in the kitchen following an argument with his wife.

A man has been detained after authorities say he set his home on fire while his wife and two children were inside.

At around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call at the 12100 block of Rockharbor Lane in northwest Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted out that the incident began when a possibly intoxicated man started an ignitable liquid around the kitchen area.


Authorities say the man's wife and two kids were inside but got out safely.

Authorities say a man possibly intoxicated when he reportedly set his house on fire with his family inside.



Sheriff Gonzalez says the man was detained when deputies arrived at the scene.

