A father of three children and self-employed barber is accused of trying to sell prostitutes inside a luxury hotel.Mark Anthony Cole, 43, is currently locked up at the Harris County jail with no bond. He's charged with four criminals counts, including promotion of prostitution and delivery of a controlled substance.An undercover operation ended with his arrest last Wednesday.Prosecutors revealed shocking details when he appeared before a judge in probable cause court.Cole reportedly said he makes $30,000 a week by selling women as a pimp.The operation started when Cole befriended a law enforcement officer with Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 1 inside a Galleria-area hotel on September 17th.They two exchanged text messages and phone calls. They met at a restaurant off West Gray in River Oaks on October 3rd. The undercover officer agreed to purchase cocaine from Cole. They later met at a gas station off the Southwest Freeway to complete the transaction.The officer again met Cole on October 12th to buy cocaine. Cole reportedly talked about how he could arrange for prostitutes.The conversation continued over text messages. The undercover officer met Cole inside a Hotel on October 17th. Prosecutors said Cole agreed to provide three women for sex in exchange for $4,500. Cole also agreed to sell more cocaine to the officer.We also stopped by Cole's address listed in court documents. No one answered at his Spring home.