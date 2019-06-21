crime

Man caught racing truck while 1- and 2-year-old daughters sat in backseat, police say

By
HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is charged with endangering a child after allegedly racing with his 1- and 2-year-old daughters in his truck.

Police say 25-year-old Brandon Tello passed an Humble Police officer's car Sunday at 12:45 a.m. on Highway 59 going 110 mph.

A second vehicle passed Tello shortly after. It was clocked at a speed of 97 mph.

"When you're talking about speeds in the range of 110 miles an hour, there's a good chance not a single person lives if that car loses control and crashes into something," said Sean Teare, chief of the district attorney's office vehicular crimes division.

The officer stopped Tello and asked him why he was racing the other vehicle. Court records say Tello told the officer he was speeding because he missed his exit.

His daughters were in the child safety seats in the backseat of his truck.

Tello was charged with endangering a child, citing racing with children in the vehicle.

"There are legitimate reasons to have your children out that late, but to go out and race another car is not one of them," said Teare. "There's a potential for charging him with a second child endangerment because there were two children. We're looking at that now. At the end of the day, cars aren't toys. You cannot endanger your children this way."

ABC13 Eyewitness News spoke with Tello, but he did not want to comment on the incident.

Tello's father-in-law says Tello is a good man and it was a misunderstanding.

