Man accused of posing as hospital employee to scam teens searching for a job, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 1 deputies are searching for a man they say posed as a hospital employee at St. Joseph's Hospital and scammed young girls.According to detectives, when the girls arrived for an interview, the suspect, 23-year-old Xavior Ja'Vonn Allen took them to a conference room and stole their phone.The scam was discovered when a woman reported her daughter had been kidnapped after meeting a man at the hospital for an interview.Deputies say they responded to a call on June 22 in the 7400 block of Alabonson Road about a missing teen. When they arrived, a woman told authorities her sister met another woman through social media who stated her brother could help her get a job at St. Joseph's.Authorities say the woman gave the victim's information to her brother who contacted the teen and set up the interview at the hospital.On the day of the interview, the teen and her mother met Allen at an elevator entrance where he told the mother he would be taking only the teen for the interview.While waiting, the mother realized there were only four floors to the hospital and called 911. The teen was found a few hours later.Authorities say no arrests have been made at this time but urge anyone with information on Allen to contact them.