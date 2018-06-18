23-year-old accused of making fake returns at 1,000 Walmart stores worth $1.3 million

EMBED </>More Videos

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making fake returns worth $1.3 million at more than 1,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. (Yuma County Detention Center)

YUMA, Arizona --
Authorities say a man suspected of making fraudulent returns at more than 1,000 Walmart stores across the U.S. has been arrested in Arizona.

The Yuma Police Department says 23-year-old Thomas Frudaker was apprehended Wednesday after store employees noticed a suspicious transaction and contacted police.

Police spokeswoman Edith Ruiz says Frudaker went to return a computer from which police believe he had removed certain parts. She says investigators suspect Frudaker made a similar return that day at a different Yuma store.

Ruiz says they also suspect Frudaker pulled the same scam at hundreds of stores over an 18-month period. Police estimate the returns cost Walmart about $1.3 million.

Frudacker is at the Yuma County Detention Center on multiple charges, including fraudulent schemes. Records do not list an attorney.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldwalmartfraudarrestretailcrimeArizona
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Show More
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
More News