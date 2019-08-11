Gunfire exchanged between officer and man accused of killing woman at hotel in Sugar Land: Police

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after authorities say he shot and killed a woman at a hotel in Sugar Land.

Sugar Land police say they received a call around 1:13 p.m. in regard to a domestic disturbance at the Courtyard by Marriott at the 16700 block of Creekbend Drive.

According to police, a witness at the scene said the woman and man were struggling with each other when a gunshot was fired. Upon arrival, Sugar Land EMS performed CPR but the woman died at the scene.

The suspect was found in the parking lot of the Marriott where he and an officer exchanged gunfire. No one was injured and the suspect has been taken into custody, charges are pending, according to police.

At this time, we do not know the relationship between the victim and the suspect or the reason behind the shooting.
