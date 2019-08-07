Husband accused of killing wife while 2-year-old daughter was inside home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A northeast Harris County man is accused of murdering his wife while their 2-year-old daughter was in their home.

It happened Tuesday shortly before 11:30 a.m. at a home located at 8235 Thompson Rd., just northwest of Baytown.

Rochelle Salazar, 31, was found dead inside the couple's home in their bedroom.

The couple's 2-year-old daughter was also in the house, though investigators say she wasn't hurt.

Salazar's husband, 39-year-old Billy Warford, told deputies he was having an argument with his wife when he claims she pointed a gun at him.

Warford told deputies they began to struggle over the pistol when it suddenly went off, striking Salazar in the chest.

Deputies questioned Warford and later decided to charge him with murder.

He's expected to make his first appearance in court Wednesday morning.

