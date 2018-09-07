When police arrived at Faust Lane in the Memorial area Thursday afternoon, they found an elderly woman covered in blood. Minutes later, officers arrested and charged her husband with murder.Richard Engelbrink, 80, was found about a mile down the road at the Chase bank on Memorial Drive.Court records say someone saw him in the bathroom washing blood off his hands and called 911.After police arrived to investigate, officers found a bloody gun on Engelbrink. He was arrested.It's unclear why Engelbrink allegedly killed his wife, who prosecutors say is named Alice. Neighbors say they've lived in the house together for more than 20 years.After Alice was killed, witnesses described seeing Engelbrink run door-to-door looking for help. We spotted blood on several doorbells, including at the home of Linus Lee, who lives two houses down."I cannot believe it," Lee said.Lee described Engelbrink as a gentle man and said the couple kept to themselves. They had recently moved back into the house after renovating it post-Harvey.A construction worker remodeling another Harvey home across the street said he saw Engelbrink running from one neighbor to the next, looking like he needed help. Court records state the 80-year-old was covered in blood. The worker says about eight minutes after seeing Richard, he saw Alice stumble out of the house screaming."She was saying, 'Help, help, help!'" the construction worker said. "Blood all over her. You couldn't recognize her."The worker called 911. By then, he says Engelbrink was already out of sight. He was possibly inside a house around the corner. In court, prosecutors say a neighbor let Engelbrink inside."The defendant came to her house covered in blood. The witness said the defendant began washing his hands in her bathroom at which point she began calling 911 and he left the residence," said the prosecutor in probable cause court.Engelbrink did not appear in court due to medical reasons, but his charges were read.The medical examiner has not yet said how Alice died. Court paperwork says the cause of death is blunt force trauma.