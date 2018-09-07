80-year-old man accused of killing wife found at bank washing blood off his hands

A man accused of killing his wife was found washing blood off his hands. Jessica Willey reports.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A neighbor's security camera captured an 80-year-old man accused of killing his wife going door-door-to-door covered in blood.

Eyewitness News obtained the surveillance video showing a man, identified by neighbors as Richard Engelbrink, walking casually from house to house after Houston police believe he violently attacked his wife.

Englebrink is charged with murder.

First responders were called to the 200 block of Faust Lane in west Houston Thursday afternoon. Construction workers saw Alice Engelbrink stumble out of the house and collapse after her husband had already left.

"She was saying, 'Help, help.' Blood all over her. You couldn't recognize her," said a worker who did not want to be identified.

An 80-year-old man has been charged in his wife's death.



The surveillance videos shows Engelbrink at the doorstep of the corner house on Faust Lane. A woman lets him in. A couple minutes later, he walks out.

Court records say she called 911 when she caught him washing his bloody hands. The video shows her on the phone.

The 80-year-old then walks to the feeder road of the W. Sam Houston Tollway. He appears to try to flag down passing vehicles. He draws a crowd and then is on his way.

Police say he was found a mile away in the bathroom of a Chase bank on Memorial Drive, washing blood off his hands. They also say they found a bloody gun on him.

Charging documents show his wife died from multiple blunt force trauma to her head.

Engelbrink did not appear during his first court hearing Friday morning where a judge set bond at $50,000. He has no attorney of record yet. Investigators have not revealed a possible motive.

"I cannot believe it. You know. Something happened. I don't know why," said neighbor Linus Lee, who believes Engelbrink rang his doorbell, leaving bloody fingerprints behind.

Engelbrink has no previous criminal history.

He and his wife had been married 46 years, according to Harris County marriage records.

