HOUSTON, Texas -- The trial for the man accused of killing six members of a beloved Spring family is set to begin Monday, five years after the murders.
Ronald Haskell, Jr. is facing multiple counts of capital murder. His case has been reset 20 times since he was charged with the killings.
READ MORE: Murder suspect still hasn't gone to trial 5 years after Spring family killed
Prosecutors say he killed Stephen and Katie Stay and four of their children execution style. Cassidy Stay, who was 15 at the time of the murders, was the only survivor. She told deputies she played dead until Haskell left.
READ MORE: Suspect charged in shooting that left six dead in N. Harris County
Haskell had been married to Katie Stay's sister and allegedly posed as a FedEx worker to get into the Stay family's home in July 2014. Prosecutors said he was angry about their recent divorce and went looking for his ex-wife.
RELATED:
Dance studio inspired by slain Spring family expanding.
Slain Stay family members mourned at funeral.
Lone Survivor of massacre speaks at memorial.
Accused Spring gunman collapses during court appearance.
Accused Spring gunman faced allegations of domestic violnce.
Suspect charged in shooting that left six dead in Spring.
5 years after murders, man accused of killing Spring family execution-style goes to trial
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More