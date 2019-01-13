Police release strange letter from deceased man accused of killing police officer Natalie Corona

Police say 48-year-old Kevin Limbaugh, who allegedly murdered the 22-year-old officer, left behind this letter.

DAVIS, California --
Police have released a letter they say was written by the man accused of murdering rookie police officer Natalie Corona.

Forty-eight-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh was identified as the suspect on Saturday.

Police found him dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after he reportedly ambushed the 22-year-old officer.

RELATED: Two female rookie police officers shot and killed in two days

They say he left behind this letter, stating he believed the Davis Police Department was hitting him with 'ultra sonic waves.'

He says he notified the press, internal affairs, and even the FBI, but that he couldn't "live this way anymore."

Here is the full letter:
