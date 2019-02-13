Man accused of killing pregnant woman, shooting 2 others

EMBED </>More Videos

A man has been arrested after police said he killed a pregnant woman and shot two others (Credit: Deputies via WSOC )

ROCK HILL, South Carolina --
A man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman and injuring two others was arrested following a chase in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

Officials told WSOC deputies were called to a home on Leach Road, just outside Rock Hill, South Carolina, around 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found the victim dead.

Another woman found at the scene was taken to Piedmont Medical Center to treat her gunshot wound. Her condition is unknown.

No identities have been released.

Officials said 35-year-old Marquise Heath was seen fleeing the scene.

He was later arrested in North Carolina.

According to reports from weeks prior, the deceased victim told deputies he had beaten her.

She said she was staying at a battered women's shelter, but left and came home because he had threatened her family if she didn't come back.

Officials said Heath was arrested in January on a domestic violence charge. Those crimes happened in the same home the shootings took place.

Deputies have not released his charges; however, he was wanted on murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman killedpregnant womanu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News