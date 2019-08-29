Man accused in 2017 double murder to prevent witness from testifying against his brother

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have arrested a man accused of shooting two people to death at an apartment complex in 2017.Investigators believe 28-year-old Darius Gilmore killed Robert Watkins and Sydnece Prymus at the apartments located on Greens Road in Greenspoint.On June 4, 2017, Watkins and Prymus were found shot to death inside a bedroom. Authorities now say Darius allegedly killed them to prevent Watkins from testifying against his brother in a murder case.Watkins was listed as a witness in two pending murder cases against Xavius Gilmore in 2017.Gilmore was arrested on Wednesday and charged with capital murder.