HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have arrested a man accused of shooting two people to death at an apartment complex in 2017.
Investigators believe 28-year-old Darius Gilmore killed Robert Watkins and Sydnece Prymus at the apartments located on Greens Road in Greenspoint.
On June 4, 2017, Watkins and Prymus were found shot to death inside a bedroom. Authorities now say Darius allegedly killed them to prevent Watkins from testifying against his brother in a murder case.
Watkins was listed as a witness in two pending murder cases against Xavius Gilmore in 2017.
Gilmore was arrested on Wednesday and charged with capital murder.
Man accused in 2017 double murder to prevent witness from testifying against his brother
