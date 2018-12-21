Man accused of killing beloved community leader by forcing her to drink rubbing alcohol

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged with killing woman who dedicated her life to helping people.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Charges have been filed in the murder of an 82-year-old woman, who police say was killed by the very man she was helping out.

Jose Gonzalez was arrested for the murder of Delores Hawkins, who was found inside her burning home in May.

Police say Hawkins died after she was forced to drink rubbing alcohol.

Hawkins was a long time counselor and ran a halfway house. Her family says Gonzalez was one of the many lives she was trying to turn around.

Her daughter described her as a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was a businesswoman who retired from Exxon to open up a halfway house, finding her calling as a counselor and mentor.

Her community dedication was noticed in Washington and she was invited to the White House to meet first lady Barbara Bush.

She ran the halfway house on Pagewood Lane on Houston's west side for 35 years. Neighbors say she was known simply as "Mrs. D."

On May 8, the Houston Fire Department responded to a fire at her home. Inside, they found her lifeless body.

After months of investigation, Houston police say Gonzalez was charged with her murder. They say he forced her to drink rubbing alcohol, then set her home on fire.

Hawkins' family says Gonzalez previously lived at the house. A neighbor said he acted as a handyman and even installed a new concrete driveway.

Police say Gonzalez was not living at the home at the time of the crime and investigators have not released a motive.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderpoisonHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Humble-area toddler left in car overnight after party dies
Two men wearing nun masks charged with robbery
Terminally ill preschooler proposes to teacher at hospital
Friday evening warm temps
Students raise $2,500 for employee whose son is battling cancer
4th grader sells Churros to buy toys for kids in need
DIGITAL DETOX: Resorts offer perks for handing over phones
Company restores power after family suffered 2 days in dark
Show More
At least 2 dead after crash on FM 359 in Fort Bend Co.
Community helps school employee in need of Christmas miracle
Nephew reportedly confesses to murdering aunt and uncle
Christmas Village at Bayou Bend open for revelers
Bus driver helps woman in wheelchair struggling in snow
More News