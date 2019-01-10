Man accused of kidnapping woman at knifepoint

Man accused of kidnapping woman and holding her at knifepoint for 2 hours

A man was arrested after police say he kidnapped a woman at knifepoint, repeatedly assaulted her and crashed her SUV into a school bus in north Houston.

Christopher Dexter Emerson, 52, was charged with felony counts of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Deputies told Eyewitness News that Emerson abducted the woman outside of a drug store in the 12900 block of Aline Westfield.

He allegedly forced the 32-year-old woman to withdraw money from a nearby ATM, and held her hostage for nearly two hours while he drove through north Houston.

Emerson crashed into a school bus in the 13400 block of Chrisman when the woman attempted to escape.

After the crash, Emerson tried to flee on foot, but a nearby officer spotted the suspect and chased him to the backyard of a nearby house.

Emerson, who has a lengthy criminal history, is currently being held without a bond.

The victim was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

