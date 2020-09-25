Man accused of impersonating police to keep rape victim quiet

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, one of the men, Marcus Willis, 38, who is the rape suspect's friend, was arrested on Wednesday while the alleged intimidation took place in Houston's Fifth Ward.
Prosecutors said Willis and the suspect's brother went to the victim's house on New Orleans Street. Willis was wearing a reflective vest and holding a clipboard with what was meant to look like police documents.
During the men's visit, prosecutors said the rape victim and the victim's father called police. Willis was arrested, but the other man, who was not immediately identified, took off.
Willis was charged with felony impersonating a public servant. His bond was set at $25,000. He was due to appear in court Friday.
The district attorney's office said Willis was actually out on bond for an indecent exposure arrest back in May.
Sean Teare of the district attorney's office said the rape suspect, Winrock Hill, allegedly instructed the two men from behind bars. The video above shows Teare breaking down in more detail how this case unfolded.
