Man charged with assault in case of social distancing rage

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was charged with assault after punching two women in the head, Houston police said.

On Sunday, Houston police responded to reports of an assault at the 99 Cents Only store located at 251 W. Greens Rd.

Carlos Beal reportedly punched the store manager and assistant manager after they asked him to wait in line. The store was practicing the social distancing order, and was only letting 10 people inside at a time.

After punching the employees, Beal was tackled by a witness, according to police. He then fled the scene in a white Dodge van.

Beal was located at 400 W. Greens Rd and taken into custody.

The two employees were not seriously injured.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsocial distancingassaultcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to file for unemployment benefits in Texas
Houston workers struggling in midst of pandemic, survey shows
Who gets what in $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief bill
This restaurant's CEO is giving up his salary to pay workers
Coronavirus could speed up Houston road construction
It feels like May, but a front is coming to cool Houston off
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
Show More
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak
List of canceled events and closures in Houston-area
Dad struggles, joins 150k in Texas filing for unemployment
Houston sewer overflow reports double during COVID-19 crisis
Ft. Bend Co. testing available, but you must be screened first
More TOP STORIES News