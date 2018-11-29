Man accused of having sex and living with Bellaire HS student

Former student teacher accused of having sexual relationship and living with Bellaire High School student

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A former student teacher at Bellaire High School is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

David Alan Ziesmer, 26, is charged with improper relationship with a student and sexual assault of a child.

In 2014, when Ziesmer was a 21-year-old student teacher, he began a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old Bellaire High School student.

The teen claims that she and Ziesmer had their first sexual encounter at her home, and then several other locations many times after.

The girl also told authorities that once she turned 18 she moved in with Ziesmer, but the relationship ended not long after that.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that the teen's mother said she found her daughter and Ziesmer in bed together twice when her daughter was still a minor.

Ziesmer told investigators that they didn't have sex until she was 17.

HISD responded to Ziesmer's arrest and emphasized that he was "never an employee of the district, and a criminal background check performed at the time revealed no issues."

Ziesmer resigned from Crosby High School after the district was notified about HISD's investigation.

He's currently released from jail on a $40,000 bond.
