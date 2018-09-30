GROPING

Man accused of groping and photographing 12-year-old

Police are searching for the man who groped a young girl in the Bronx.

THE BRONX, New York --
Police are searching for the man who groped a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx.

It happened Sept. 26 in the Fordham Manor section of the borough.

According to police, the girl was walking down the sidewalk when she noticed the suspect taking photos of her from behind. He then ran up to her and grabbed her buttocks.

The man then fled the location.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, 5'5" who weighs approximately 160 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.
