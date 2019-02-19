Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to woman and her 16-year-old daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to woman and teen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was arrested on a charge of lewd conduct after allegedly exposing himself to a woman and her 16-year-old daughter in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened on Monday in the 800 block of Willow West Drive.

The woman told the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office that a man unzipped his pants and touched himself inappropriately while making eye contact with her and her daughter. They left the scene and called 911.

Deputies arrived and arrested Shun Williams at the scene.

Further investigation revealed that he had several previous convictions of indecent exposure.

"Shun Williams was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Indecency with a Child by Exposure. His bond is set at $25,000.00 out of the 182nd District Court," said Constable Mark Herman.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
flasherlewdnessarrestHarris County
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 men shot and killed inside home in south Houston
HPD to end no-knock warrants after deadly raid: Police chief
Woman recalls 'no-knock' raid led by HPD officer under fire
Elderly man sends thank you letter to VCR eBay seller
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
'Culinary Oscars' will reveal finalists at Houston event
Brothers told police Smollett was upset threatening letter didn't get enough attention, staged attack
Houston BBQ company surprises Shepherd with new smoker
Show More
'It's been pretty hard:' 10-year-old describes extreme reaction to red dye
Family warning others after small dog snatched by large bird
Rare move leads to full bond hearing in teen's murder case
Harris Co. ranked No.1 for highest STD cases, report says
Adorable 6-year-old cancer patient invited to state capitol
More News