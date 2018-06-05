Man police say confessed to running over, killing ex-girlfriend charged with her murder

The man who police say confessed to running over and killing his ex-girlfriend has now been charged with her murder.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man police say confessed to killing his ex-girlfriend by running over her and others with his pickup truck has been charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rigoberto Alex Escobar, 35, is accused in 38-year-old Dixa Yamilet Rios Serbellon's death.

The incident happened Sunday at about 2:10 a.m. outside a southeast Houston nightclub in the 5200 block of Telephone Road.

Officials say Escobar ran over Serbellon at least three times, as well as striking anyone near her before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance video from Sunday morning showed when Serbellon and another man got out of a vehicle and began crossing the street.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows woman being run over
Surveillance video shows moments leading up to a woman being run over in SE Houston


Police believe Escobar may have spotted her crossing the street towards JoJo's Club.

Serbellon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male victims, identified as Adan Salgado, Celso Velasquez, and Maneesh Roberts, were transported to a hospital for treatment with possible broken bones.

No word yet on their conditions.

Police confirm Escobar was taken into custody for drunk driving in the 8900 block of the Gulf Freeway within about a half hour of the crime. When interviewed by detectives, they say that he confessed to knowingly running over the victim, saying he was jealous.

Serbellon's family says she and Escobar had known each other for about five years and had a history of domestic violence.

Relative of Serbellon, Alana Garcia, says Escobar is a coward.

Authorities say the woman who was run over twice in southeast Houston was in an on and off relationship with the person of interest.



Serbellon leaves behind four children in Honduras. Her family says they are now having trouble paying for her funeral.
