INDECENT EXPOSURE

Man accused of exposing himself to mom and 2 kids near elementary school in NE Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of exposing himself to a mother and two children near elementary school.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a mother and her two children in northeast Harris County.

John Alexander Hunt, 31, is charged with indecency with a child.

On Thursday, a mother and her two children were walking on Lonesome Woods Drive, when a man approached them, removed his shirt, pulled his pants down and openly exposed himself to them, authorities say.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said that Hunt exposed himself in front of a local elementary school, as they were preparing to release children for the day. The school was notified and kept the children inside until Hunt was detained by Constable Deputies.

Hunt was arrested and booked in the Harris County jail.

His bond is set at $2,500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
indecent exposurearrestHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Man fakes rubbing veggies on his butt, goes to jail
Man allegedly caught exposing himself to girl at Family Dollar
Man wanted for flashing girl walking home in Pasadena
Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to children
More indecent exposure
Top Stories
Chase suspect crashes into innocent drivers near Clear Lake
Wet and stormy weekend ahead
ABC13's Game of the Week: Fort Bend Marshall at Manvel
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston gets pushback
5 stabbed, including 3 infants, at birthing center
Extra police at Texas City HS today after threat found on wall
New restaurant introduces beer-infused kolaches to the heights
Ted Cruz confronted by Santa Fe victim's mother at town hall
Show More
Suspect in custody after police pursuit on Eastex Freeway
Mavericks honor Manvel boy who dreamed of being quarterback
Marshall Buffalos assistant coach helps team lean in to success
SALE ALERT! Toys up to 65 percent off on Walmart's website
Home security video shows repairman sniffing girl's underwear
More News