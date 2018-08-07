Man accused of dismembered girlfriend's body asked friend to help cover up murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of dismembered ex-girlfriend's body asked friend to help cover up murder

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man who is accused of killing and dismembering his girlfriend's body allegedly tried to get an old acquaintance to help him cover up the crime.

Eyewitness News obtained exclusive details on what happened hours after Jeffrey McDonald allegedly killed his girlfriend Rebecca Suhrhenrich, and dumped her body near Greens Bayou.

Investigators believe McDonald killed Suhrhenrich on Thursday, July 26.

Authorities say the morning after, McDonald showed up to an old acquaintance's apartment searching for assistance.

"He had a little hole on top of his head, a big gash on his arm, and his shirt was wrinkled," McDonald's friend, Hazel Mitchell, said.

"He looked like he had been in a tussle or a fight with somebody," Mitchell said.

She told Eyewtiness News that McDonald insisted that he received the cuts after running through some bushes.

When McDonald showed up to her apartment asking to borrow money, Mitchell said she had no idea he would soon be arrested for murder.

Later on that evening, Mitchell took McDonald to a nearby convenience store.

Surveillance video shows McDonald's wearing a white shirt and black pants, while walking around the store.

However, when they left the store, Mitchell says McDonald admitted he was on PCP and confessed to a murder.

"He said, 'I killed a white woman,'" Mitchell recalled. "Oh Lord. Why would you tell me something like that? I'm thinking he's on PCP, so he's confused."

Mitchell says McDonald then allegedly confessed to also killing a cat.

A few minutes later, McDonald went to Mitchell's closet and changed into her clothes while making other demands.

"'I'm going to need you to help me cut up the body,'" Mitchell said.

Mitchell says she had to raise a hammer and hit her kitchen counter before he left.

She also admitted to texting a number of friends about McDonald's behavior, but she wasn't sure if he was making up the story because he was high on PCP.

Once Mitchell saw the arrest on TV, she reached out to authorities.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that Mitchell was a credible witness who provided important evidence in the case.

RELATED: Rebecca Suhrheinrich's body believed to be dismembered by man she was dating, police say

EMBED More News Videos

Rebecca Suhrheinrich's body believed to be dismembered by man she was dating, police say

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killed
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman shoots man on bike after he allegedly flashed child
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Boy allegedly said before dying
Rapper Slim Thug giving away house to Hurricane Harvey victim
FLOOD OF FECES: Chaos erupts after sewage backs up in homes
Elderly woman in critical condition after stabbing in Galveston
Owner of troubled home foundation company dies
Missing Baytown police officer found dead near his home
Show More
Largest wildfire in California history is burning now
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Research finds fecal bacteria in Guadalupe River
'Brady Bunch' house officially has a new owner
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LaGuardia
More News