Pasadena man accused of 'continuously' sexually assaulting child

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.The police department says 36-year-old Eric Short is wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child and possession with intent to deliver.According to authorities, he was last seen Monday afternoon driving a gray 2016 Chevy Malibu with Texas license plate GWJ 1586 in the area of SH-225 and Goodyear.He's described as a white male, 5'11" and weighing at least 270 pounds.Officials say he has a city of Pasadena crest tattooed at the center of his chest and "Maria" on his right forearm.Police warn no one should try to apprehend him themselves. He's considered armed and dangerous.Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to Short's arrest.If you know anything, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Pasadena Police Department at 713-477-1221.