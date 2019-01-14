Man accused of chasing teen before deadly crash in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5001776" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputies are working through the night to recreate the deadly crash which unfolded on Aldine Mail Route Road on New Year's Day.

New video into the ABC13 newsroom shows a man turning himself in to authorities after being accused of chasing a teen before a deadly crash.Christopher Lopez, 48, was with two friends when he turned himself in to sheriff's deputies, concealing his face as he surrendered.Lopez was charged Monday with manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after deputies said he chased a 14-year-old driver who egged his car, allegedly causing a deadly crash in north Houston on New Year's Day.Harris County Sheriff's Office said it all started when the teen, who was in a GMC Acadia with two other teens, threw eggs at vehicles.Lopez's car was damaged by the eggs. He then decided to chase the teens.During the chase, deputies said the teen ran a red light on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield, and smashed into a woman's Ford F-150, killing her.The victim in the Ford truck has been identified as 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.Deputies say Lopez flashed a semi-automatic weapon at the teens.The 14-year-old has been charged with murder. His name will not be released due to his age.Lopez faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the charges.