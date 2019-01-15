Man accused of chasing 14-year-old driver before deadly wreck released from jail

Christopher Lopez appeared before a judge just hours after turning himself in connection with the crash.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man accused of chasing a teen driver before a deadly crash on New Year's Day has been released from jail.

Christopher Lopez, 48, posted his $60,000 bond Tuesday afternoon. Lopez appeared before a judge Tuesday morning, just a few hours after turning himself in Monday night.

Lopez has been charged with manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after deputies said he chased a 14-year-old driver who egged his car, allegedly causing a deadly crash in north Houston on New Year's Day.

While in court, prosecutors said, "Had he (Lopez) not escalated a juvenile prank, a woman (Silvia) would still be alive."

Harris County Sheriff's Office said it all started when the teen, who was in a GMC Acadia with two other teens, threw eggs at vehicles.

Lopez's car was damaged by the eggs. He then decided to chase the teens.

During the chase, deputies said the teen ran a red light on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield, and smashed into a woman's Ford F-150, killing her.

The victim in the Ford truck has been identified as 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.

Silvia Zavala



Deputies say Lopez flashed a semi-automatic weapon at the teens.

The 14-year-old has been charged with murder. His name will not be released due to his age.

Lopez faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

According to the judge, Lopez has no prior convictions.

