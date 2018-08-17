Pasadena Police: Man burned Mercedes to hide body of woman he says died during oral sex

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly kidnapping a woman, then setting a car on fire with her body inside.

Terrance Washington, 27, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Just after 11 p.m. on August 8, police say Washington abducted 51-year-old Candace Adkin from the parking lot of her apartment at 3635 South Shaver.

Adkin's daughter told officers she heard screams and saw Washington force her mother into her 2009 Mercedes. As Washington drove off, Adkin's daughter says she heard her mother scream, "Don't let him take me."

Two days later, Adkin's Mercedes was found burning in the parking lot of a Food Town in the 3300 block of Shaver. Her body was discovered in the back seat of the burned car.

According to investigators, Washington admitted to having sex with Adkin. He claims she died during oral sex.

Washington allegedly gave the car to two guys. Once they realized there was a body inside they left the car parked at the store.

Washington told investigators he spotted the car with Adkin's body still inside, parked at the store, and set it on fire to destroy evidence of having sex with her.

Washington is in custody.

An autopsy will determine Adkin's exact cause of death. Authorities say Washington's charges could be upgraded to capital murder.

Due to the seriousness of the crime and that he likely faces capital murder charges, he is considered a flight risk and a danger to the community. As a result, Washington's bond has been requested to be $500,000.

