Man charged in attempted kidnapping of 16-year-old girl at Dickinson park

Bryan Ford, 24, is accused of attacking a 16-year-old girl just hours after Christmas at a Dickinson park.

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he attacked and attempted to kidnap a teen girl at a Dickinson park, according to police.

The incident was reported about 12:50 a.m. at Paul Hopkins Park on FM Road 517.

Dickinson police said a 16-year-old girl told officers a man assaulted her and dragged her down a trail at the park when she tried to call for help. He then let her go and ran from the park, police said.

Officers began a search of the area and a K-9 officer found 24-year-old Bryan Ford about 100 yards from the park, police said.

Ford is charged with aggravated kidnapping and was being held in the Galveston County Jail on $100,000 bond.
