Man accused of assaulting father-in-law during argument

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged after investigators say he assaulted his father-in-law during an argument in northwest Harris County.



It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Breen Drive near Antoine Drive.

According to a tweet posted by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 28-year-old Dimas Romero-Santana was hit by his wife's car after the assault as she was trying to get away. Gonzalez said Santana was reaching in the car when he began pulling her hair.

Gonzalez also reported the wife pinned him between two vehicles.

Deputies called Northwest Fire Department firefighters who helped free Santana. He was sent to the hospital where Gonzalez says he is stable.

Santana is now charged with two counts of assault, according to Gonzalez. The woman remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
