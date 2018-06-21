Man accused of assaulting and robbing 83-year-old at NW Harris County gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 36-year-old man has been charged with assaulting and robbing a 83-year-old man in north Harris County, authorities said.

Investigators said William Kirchheimer attacked the victim on June 2 at the Exxon gas station on FM 1960 and Stuebner Airline.

The 83-year-old victim was filling up his truck, when Kirchheimer walked over to him and threw him to the ground and then stole his wallet.

The elderly man suffered cuts to his leg and knees after hitting the pavement.

After video was released of the crime, numerous tips were given to law enforcement, which led to Kirchheimer's arrest on Tuesday.

He is currently being held without bond.
