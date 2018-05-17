Man charged after allegedly trying to kidnap 5-year-old boy from Alief park

A Houston man is accused of attempting to lure a child away from an Alief park.

Deputies are asking parents to talk to their children and ask if they had any contact with a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a 5-year-old boy at an Alief Park.

Deputy constables say Erick Guillermo Hernandez, 57, was arrested Wednesday night after he tried to kidnap the boy from Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza Park and take photos of him.

Hernandez is charged with attempted kidnapping after he allegedly tried to coax a 5-year-old boy away from a playground while his father was jogging on the park's walking trail.

According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, a family friend who was watching the boy confronted Hernandez, and then called the boy's father for help.

His father found Hernandez after he tried leaving the scene and brought the suspect back to the park.

Deputies say they confiscated a cell phone from Hernandez as evidence after he allegedly attempted to snap photos of the little boy.
The child and his sister, who was also at the park, were not harmed.

The constable's office believes there may be other possible victims. If you have any information about this suspect, call Precinct 5 at 281-463-6666.

You can also submit a tip on their website here.

A man is facing felony charges after being accused of trying to lure a boy from an Alief park.

