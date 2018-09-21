EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=765428" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Prosecutors say the driver accused of causing four car crashes -- and killing two people -- was impaired, leaving a victim's family with questions

Jury selection began on Friday in the trial of Blaine Boudreaux, 38, who is accused of causing four crashes in one day, two of which were deadly.A 6-year-old boy, Joshua Medrano, was killed in one of those crashes.From the beginning, witnesses say he appeared to be under the influence.All of the crashes happened on April 26, 2015. It started in the Med Center.Surveillance video shows Boudreaux crash into a vehicle. Boudreaux allegedly told officers he was there to visit his sick son.Prosecutors at the time said that officer gave Boudreaux a citation and he was allowed to leave.We did some digging and found that officer was later investigated for two complaints within the Houston Police Department in connection with that crash.One of the complaints was for Misconduct 2 and the other for Improper Police Procedure. Both were substantiated. HPD said the officer still works for the department.After leaving the scene, prosecutors say Boudreaux crashed at least three more times.After leaving the Med Center, Boudreaux allegedly hit another car at Westpark and Weslayan. In surveillance video you can see Boudreaux's truck crash into the vehicle.A witness told Eyewitness News he acted strangely at the crash. Another officer responded to the incident, but Boudreaux was still allowed to leave.After that, prosecutors say he crashed into a homeless veteran, 61-year-old Leonard Batiste, taking his life.Then despite three crashes, Boudreaux allegedly continued on. He got into a fourth accident, which killed Joshua Medrano.Boudreaux told prosecutors he was on several medications.Eyewitness News reached out to one of Boudreaux's attorneys. He did not return our call.