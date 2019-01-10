A man was arrested after police say he kidnapped a woman at knifepoint, repeatedly assaulted her and crashed her SUV into a school bus in north Houston.Christopher Dexter Emerson, 52, was charged with felony counts of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.Deputies told Eyewitness News that Emerson abducted the woman outside of a drug store in the 12900 block of Aline Westfield.He allegedly forced the 32-year-old woman to withdraw money from a nearby ATM, and held her hostage for nearly two hours while he drove through north Houston.Emerson crashed into a school bus in the 13400 block of Chrisman when the woman attempted to escape.After the crash, Emerson tried to flee on foot, but a nearby officer spotted the suspect and chased him to the backyard of a nearby house.Emerson, who has a lengthy criminal history, is currently being held without a bond.The victim was transported to the hospital for evaluation.