2-year-old Maliyah Bass whose body was found in southeast Houston bayou honored with 'justice walk'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friends, family and supporters of 2-year-old Maliyah Bass, whose body was found in a southeast Houston bayou a week after she went missing in August, joined together on Saturday for a "justice walk."

Supporters walked from Sutherland Street to Brays Bayou near the area where Maliyah's body was found last month, shouting, "Justice for? Maliyah!" and "Who do we love? Maliyah!"

Houston Police Department officers were also seen walking with the crowd.

Maliyah's mom told police she went missing while playing in the courtyard outside an apartment complex in Houston. Her body was found a week later in Brays Bayou.

"She loved Baby Shark. She loved pink. She loved Minnie Mouse," the toddler's grandmother, Rosalie Jimerson, said at the time. "She was just my everything. I hate that she's gone, but I want justice for Maliyah."

Police believe foul play was involved and have not made any arrests so far.

Maliyah was buried at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Dallas on Sept. 4.

