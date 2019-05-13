MALEAH DAVIS: Where the search has focused for missing Houston 4-year-old

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for Maleah Davis has stretched on for more than a week.

The 4-year-old was reported missing on May 4.

On May 6, volunteers with Texas EquuSearch focused on the Eastex Freeway and Greens Road in northeast Houston. That's where Derion Vence said he was attacked and Maleah and his car were taken the night of May 3.

That day, friends and family also handed out flyers in their search.

Vence said he woke up along Southwest Freeway 24 hours after Maleah was taken. The search then moved to southwest Houston and the family apartment where Maleah was last seen.

The search was suspended Wednesday due to flooding.

The search resumed Thursday. The family car was found later that day at a shopping center on Highway 6 in Missouri City.

Searches continued this weekend, but so far, the 4-year-old has not been found.

