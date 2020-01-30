missing girl

Maleah Davis: Trial underway for custody of murdered girl's brother

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A custody battle trial is underway involving relatives of Maleah Davis, the little girl from the Houston area whose body was found in Arkansas.

On Monday, a jury was selected for trial in which Maleah's maternal grandmother is contesting custody of the girl's older brother against Maleah's biological father, Craig Davis.

The fight for custody comes a few weeks after Craig lunged at Derion Vence, the man who was the last one to see little Maleah alive and was once engaged to Maleah's mom.

Vence was charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of little Maleah.

VIDEO: ABC13 caught up with Craig Davis moments after the incident
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Miya Shay attempted to speak with Maleah Davis' biological father, who attacked the suspect in his daughter's death during a hearing.



Witnesses say Davis then jumped across several tables and attacked Vence who was handcuffed and sitting in the jury box of the courtroom. Vence apparently did not want to press charges so no charges were filed against Davis.

According to investigators, Vence claimed that on May 3, 2019, he was attacked while stopping to check a tire while on his way to the Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Bowens. Maleah and Vence's 1-year-old son were with him.

He told police he was knocked unconscious by three Hispanic men, later regaining consciousness 24 hours later in the area of First Colony Mall. His son was with him but Maleah was not. He later entered a hospital in Sugar Land, where he told police that Maleah went missing.

The body of Maleah Davis was found in Arkansas on May 31, 2019, after she had been missing for a month.
Vence is in jail.



The video above is from a previous story.

RELATED STORIES
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestmissing girlmissing children
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
Mom of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
Missing Alabama teen located safe: police
Maleah Davis' dad attacks suspect in daughter's death
Family of missing 5-year-old girl marches to Bridgeton, NJ city hall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lone Star College Kingwood placed on emergency lockdown
8th grader dies after he's hit by driver on highway in Dayton
Driver accused of crash that left victim brain-dead makes bond
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
1,000 workers wanted at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
2 thieves lead police on chase after stealing truck parts
Cloudy and chilly today with slight rain chances
Show More
Former Harris Co. Pct. 3 captain accused of sexual assault
Mattress Mack makes another big bet
Month of gridlock: West Loop closing for 4 weekends
All the crawfish you can eat for one price? This festival has it
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News