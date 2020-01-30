missing girl

Maleah Davis' dad heads to trial against daughter's mom

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The biological father of Maleah Davis is headed to trial in a custody battle involving Maleah's half-brother and her mother.

Craig Davis Jr. is seeking custody of his Maleah's half-brother who was with her when she disappeared.

The fight for custody comes a few weeks after Davis lunged after Derion Vence, the man who was the last one to see little Maleah alive and was once engaged to Maleah's mom, Brittany Bowens.

Vence, who was charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of little Maleah, was in family court Friday, Jan. 10 to sign away his parental rights to Maleah's half-brother, Courtland.

Before the court proceedings began, witnesses say Vence and Davis exchanged either words or looks.

Witnesses say Davis then jumped across several tables and attacked Vence who was handcuffed and sitting in the jury box of the courtroom. Vence apparently did not want to press charges so no charges were filed against Davis.

"Everybody agrees that whatever he got he more than he deserves. Okay, so even the people who were trying to quiet things down, I'm not saying the sheriff's deputies, but just any lawyers that are in there," Tholstrup said.

According to investigators, the then 1-year-old boy was with Vence and Maleah on May 3, the day Vence claimed he was attacked while stopping to check a tire on his way to the Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Bowens.

He told police he was knocked unconscious by three Hispanic men, later regaining consciousness 24 hours later in the area of First Colony Mall. His son was with him but Maleah was not. He later entered a hospital in Sugar Land, where he told police that Maleah went missing.

The body of Maleah Davis was found in Arkansas on May 31, 2019, after she had been missing for a month.

Vence is in jail, facing a charge of tampering with evidence, namely a corpse.



The child involved in the case is the son of Bowens and Vence's. A jury was selected on Monday, January 27, but a set date for the trial is still unknown.

