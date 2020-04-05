Male body recovered in Seabrook, Chambers County Sheriff's Office said

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- A male body was found in Seabrook Saturday afternoon.The body was found in the 2100 block of Todville Road around 12:45 p.m. by the Seabrook Police Department.The sheriff's office recovered the body of a man with dark hair and fully dressed.The identification of the body has not been released yet. Officials are still investigating the cause of death.Any information on the case should be reported to the Seabrook Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (281) 291-5707.