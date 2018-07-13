Make It Right: Harris County DA giving opportunity to resolve outstanding warrants

The Make It Right program will help you resolve open warrants, the district attorney says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you live in northeast Harris County or Precinct 3 and you've got an unpaid ticket or an outstanding warrant, the district attorney wants to help you make it right.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Friday that those with low-level, nonviolent misdemeanor offenses can get those issues resolved without risking arrest through the Make It Right program.

If you stop by North Shore High School from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, you can receive free legal help and get information about finding a job.

Representatives from Workforce Solutions and the city's different chambers of commerce will be at the event to help people get back on track.

The event is for people living in communities in Crosby, Highlands, Baytown, Channelview, Sheldon, North Shore and more.

Leaders emphasized during a press conference Friday morning that anyone needing help who attends the fair will not be arrested.
