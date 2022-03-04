MLB

While questions loom over the MLB lockout, college baseball takes the mound at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Forget about who is to blame. The question now for the Major League Baseball lockout: What will it take to break the deadlock, and when?

While pro baseball is on ice, college baseball takes center stage this weekend at Minute Maid Park with the Shriner's Classic, featuring the nation's top programs including No.1 ranked Texas.

Meanwhile spring football is upon us, with the Houston Cougars starting with big expectations again. ABC 13's Jonathan Bruce & Adam Winkler break it all down in the video above.
