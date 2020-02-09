Grandfather killed, firefighter critically injured in Fort Bend Co. crash

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirmed a grandfather has died following a crash that involved a Fairchild firefighter at FM 361 and FM 1994 near Richmond.



The grandfather was driving his two grandchildren, who were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Fairchild VFD's Facebook page, Seth Farquhar was off-duty at the time of the accident.

Farquhar is said to have sustained significant injuries, breaking his arm and leg along with significant internal bleeding from major vein damage.

After surgery, he was listed in critical condition.

Roads in the area have been reopened.

