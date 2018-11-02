Postal worker rescues woman trapped in her bathtub for 5 days

CHESANING, Michigan --
An alert postal worker and neighbors are being credited for discovering a Michigan woman who was stuck in a bathtub for five days.

Alison Gibson of Chesaning tells WJRT-TV she sat in the tub Oct. 15 but couldn't get up because a handrail was out of reach. She drank cold water from the tub faucet and used hot water to stay warm.

She says she "basically just sat there" hoping for rescue.

The postal worker told neighbors Oct. 19 that mail was piling up at the home about 75 miles northwest of Detroit, so the neighbors yelled to Gibson.

Chesaning police Chief Stacey Wilburn tells MLive.com she and another officer climbed through a window to rescue the 54-year-old woman. Gibson spent a few days in the hospital, but is OK.
