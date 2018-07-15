A family in Montreal is demanding their postman give them an apology for stealing from them.The Morin family says they noticed their tomatoes and strawberries began to disappear, but assumed it was a sneaky squirrel snatching them.But after checking their security camera, they learned the thief was their mailman! The family says they don't want the mailman fired.They just want the man to say he's sorry and replace the plants, or offer a strawberry pie or some tomato sauce, and all will be forgiven.