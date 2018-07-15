CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Mailman caught on security camera stealing tomatoes from family

EMBED </>More Videos

A family is demanding their postman apologizes after surveillance cameras caught him stealing from them. (KTRK)

MONTREAL, Canada (KTRK) --
A family in Montreal is demanding their postman give them an apology for stealing from them.

The Morin family says they noticed their tomatoes and strawberries began to disappear, but assumed it was a sneaky squirrel snatching them.

But after checking their security camera, they learned the thief was their mailman! The family says they don't want the mailman fired.

They just want the man to say he's sorry and replace the plants, or offer a strawberry pie or some tomato sauce, and all will be forgiven.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on camerathefthomeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Mom saves 2 kids moments before toy car burst into flames
Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on highway
'Pro' robbers strike 2 more businesses across Houston-area
Video shows woman being choked, pinned and robbed
3 men seen robbing customers and NE Houston Exxon
More caught on camera
Top Stories
La Porte High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News