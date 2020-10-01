Gov. Abbott issues order limiting where eligible voters can drop off mail-in ballots

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6712109" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Hear from Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo in the wake of Gov. Abbott's announcement regarding ballot drop-off locations.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation enhancing ballot security protocols for the in-person delivery of marked mail ballots for the Nov. 3 election.Under the proclamation, which begins on Oct. 2, mail ballots that are delivered in person by voters who are eligible to vote by mail must be delivered to a single early voting clerk's office location as publicly designated by a county's early voting clerk.The ballot will have to be delivered to the early voting clerk's office location, which will be publicly designated by a county's early voting clerk.That location in Harris County will be at the NRG arena starting Friday. Ballots will be accepted in person through Gate 8 from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Voters must present ID and signature.Texas Democrats were quick to lash out at the move, calling it a "blatant voter suppression tactic.""Courts all over the country, including the Fifth Circuit yesterday, have held that it is too late to change election rules, but our failed Republican leadership will try anyway," said Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa in a statement.The proclamation also requires early voting clerks to allow poll watchers to observe any activity conducted at the early voting clerk's office location related to the in-person delivery of a marked mail ballot.This proclamation amends a July 27 proclamation that extended the period in which marked mail-in ballots could be delivered in person."The State of Texas has a duty to voters to maintain the integrity of our elections," said Abbott. "As we work to preserve Texans' ability to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must take extra care to strengthen ballot security protocols throughout the state. These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting."Abbott's order will have a significant effect on Texas' most populous county - Harris County, which had set up 12 such offices around its more than 1700 square miles in order to make it more convenient for voters to return their mail-in ballots early and prevent overcrowding at locations.Now, 11 of those offices will be forced to close effective tomorrow.